Henry J. Rogers, 90, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at his home, after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Dorothy A. (Benoit) Rogers. Born and raised in Canton, he was a graduate of Canton High School. Mr. Rogers was a resident of Stoughton for over 70 years. He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army, enlisting at the age of 17. He served in the Asian Pacific Theater with the Occupation Forces in Japan for over a year, and was honorably discharged in December of 1947 with the rank of Sergeant. Along with his wife, he founded and owned Dorothy Jean's Bakery in Stoughton for over 38 years, retiring several years ago. He was very active with the Massachusetts Retail Bakers Association and served as the past President. He was the Regional Councilman of the Retail Bakers of America and was the Chosen Man of the Year of the New England Bakers and Allied Association. After his retirement, he traveled extensively with his wife throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia on behalf of the baking industry. He was also active in the Town of Stoughton and Civic events as past President of the Stoughton Lions Club and the VFW. Following his retirement, he spent winters in Pompano Beach, Fla. Henry was an avid sports fan and was a longtime season ticket holder of the New England Patriots. As a young man, Henry played semi-pro football for several years for the Canton Town Club. He was the co-founder of Stoyac and the Stoughton Boosters Club and was the past President of the Olde Colony Youth Football League. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, dining out, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Rogers was the father of Dorothy A. Rogers of NH, Jean M. Rogers of Stoughton, Paul H. Rogers and his wife Karen Duross of Norton and Mark J. Rogers and his wife Angela Stanley-Rogers of AZ. He was the brother of the late Paul and Charles Rogers, Dorothy Herron, Ethyl Savino and Arlene Dardano. He was the grandfather of Anthony Parma, Brian Rogers-Botellio, Kevin Rogers, Keith Rogers, Katie Rogers, Danny Rogers, Jillian Rogers and the late Mark H. Rogers. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Friday, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church at 11:30 a.m. Visiting hours Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Henrys memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676 Published in The Enterprise on July 24, 2019