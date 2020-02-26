Home

Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
Herbert A. Tempone Jr. Obituary
Herbert A. Tempone Jr., of Carver, joyously reunited with his late son Nicholas, on February 18, 2020. He was s dear and nomadic friend to Karen (Franklin) of Randolph; kind father to Alexander of Randolph, Victoria Chapman and her husband Billy of Raynham, Zachary of Clackamas, OR; and loving grandfather to William and Rosemary; son of the late Herbert Sr. and Mary Irene (Potter) of Carver; caring brother to Patricia Tempone of NC, and his late brothers, John and Bill. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and countless friends. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Herbie spent his days as a diesel mechanic and cooking his creative meals. Family and friends are welcomed to celebrate Herbie's life on Saturday, February 29, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020
