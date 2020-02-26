|
Herbert A. Tempone Jr., of Carver, joyously reunited with his late son Nicholas, on February 18, 2020. He was s dear and nomadic friend to Karen (Franklin) of Randolph; kind father to Alexander of Randolph, Victoria Chapman and her husband Billy of Raynham, Zachary of Clackamas, OR; and loving grandfather to William and Rosemary; son of the late Herbert Sr. and Mary Irene (Potter) of Carver; caring brother to Patricia Tempone of NC, and his late brothers, John and Bill. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and countless friends. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Herbie spent his days as a diesel mechanic and cooking his creative meals. Family and friends are welcomed to celebrate Herbie's life on Saturday, February 29, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020