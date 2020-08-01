1/1
Herbert A. Wright Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert A. Wright, Jr., 83, of Brockton, formerly of Cranberry Village in Carver, Weymouth and Quincy, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. Son of the late Herbert and June (Bennett) Wright, he served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years from 1955 to 1975, then worked at the Brockton V.A. Medical Center for 10 years until retiring. He enjoyed family times and fishing. Herb was the husband of the late Joan C. (DeMello) Wright for 61 years; beloved father of June Sardelli (and Richard) of Scituate, Herbert Wright III (and Marie) of Brockton, Sandra Wettergreen (and Donald) of Abington, Lori Wright (and Steve Doyle) of Quincy, Patti Morris (and Robert) of Bridgewater, James Wright (and Jane) of Halifax and Scott Wright (and Louann) of Pembroke; grandfather of 13; great-grandfather of 8; brother of the late Carol June Ford; and an uncle of many. Herbs funeral service is private but those wishing may attend his graveside committal at the Blue Hill Cemetery, (meet at office at 700 West St. at 12:15 p.m.), Braintree on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements are with Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St. Brockton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Fisher House, P.O. Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071, https://fisherhouseboston.org. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
12:15 PM
Blue Hill Cemetery (Office)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waitt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved