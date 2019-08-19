|
Dr. Herbert Bernstein, age 90, passed away peacefully in Rye, N.Y. on August 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Judith (Horvitz) Bernstein for 67 years. Herbert was born on November 8, 1928 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the devoted son of Minna and Morris Bernstein. He was a graduate of New York University and New York University College of Dentistry. He then pursued advanced training in oral surgery at the University of Pennsylvania. He served in the Public Health division of the Coast Guard as a dentist at the federal penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas. Herbert and Judith moved to Brockton, Mass. in 1958 to begin his private practice in oral surgery, which he maintained for close to 50 years. He was also a faculty member of the Boston University School of Dentistry. Herbert enjoyed interacting with his patients, telling them jokes while he worked. He taught himself Portuguese so he could communicate with some of his patients in their native language. He never turned patients away who could not pay for their care, and respected all of them. Philanthropy and service to others were important to Herbert. He was devoted to Jewish causes, serving as president of the local chapter of Combined Jewish Philanthropies. He also served as an officer in his dental fraternity, Alpha Omega, and was actively involved in raising money to support the dental school at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. He and his family were longtime members of Temple Beth Emunah in Brockton. Some of Herbert's other interests included photography, classical music, nature, skiing, bicycling, and swimming laps. He found tranquility at their summer cottage and boat in Buzzard's Bay on Cape Cod. Herberts greatest enjoyment, however, came from his family and his loving marriage to Judith. He had an unusually strong devotion to family and friends, and was most happy at family celebrations, holidays, and when spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Herbert is survived by his daughters, Beth Brivic of Ardsley, N.Y. and her partner, Robert Salter, and Sherry Fogel of Fairfield, Conn. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Max, Samuel, and Skyler Brivic, and Allison and C.J. Fogel. Funeral services and burial will take place on Sunday, August 18, at Cedar Park Cemetery in Westwood, N.J., with arrangements handled by Riverside Memorial Chapel in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. Memorial donations may be made to: Jewish National Fund, for planting trees in Israel or Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, to provide musical instruments to needy children.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 19, 2019