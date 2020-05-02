|
|
Hisako "Blue" Leon, in Taunton, Mass., at the age of 89, passed away at Wedgemere Nursing Home on April 28, 2020. Blue was the wife of the late Melvin "Mike" Leon. She was born in Japan, the daughter of the late Fujimato and Wai Kawazuishi. Blue resided in Randolph for most of her life. She enjoyed playing bingo and shopping for great deals. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished her time with her family. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and helpful ways. She is survived by her loving children, Bart Leon and his wife Joan of Raynham, Wanda Meyer and her husband, Ted of Raynham, Don Leon and his companion, Janie Dulong of Stoughton. Blue also leaves her beloved grandchildren Kristen, Jennifer and Michael Leon, Jillian and Jonathan Meyer, Jamie Leon and 1 great-grandchild, Lillian Meyer St. Onge. Blue's family will honor and remember her life privately. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 2, 2020