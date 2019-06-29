|
|
Holly C. Morse of East Bridgewater, died on June 24, 2019, at the age of 57. Holly was born and raised in West Bridgewater, to the late Edna M. (Fisher) and Harold J. Morse. She graduated from the West Bridgewater High School and then worked as a pharmaceutical technician for many years. Holly enjoyed travelling and reading, especially Danielle Steel books. She was a creative woman and liked to scrapbook. She enjoyed her quiet time, but Holly loved nothing more than spending time with her family. Holly is survived by her brothers, Richard R. Morse and his wife Marie of Newton, Harold J. Morse of Holbrook, Allan L. Morse (deceased) and his wife Lucy Morse of California, and Bruce M. Morse and his wife Brenda of North Attleboro; loving aunt of Kristen Barletta, Heather Crowley and her husband Thomas, Allan Morse II, Amelia Goncalves, Bruce Morse II and his wife Emily, and Shannon D. Morse. Holly was also the great-aunt to many great-nieces and great-nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home in East Bridgewater, 35 Spring Street, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. A funeral service will start at 12 p.m., followed by a burial at the Northville Cemetery in East Bridgewater. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on June 29, 2019