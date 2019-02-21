Home

Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington St.
Canton, MA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:15 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington St.
Canton, MA
Howard A. Hollis Jr., age 76, of Brockton passed away February 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Diane F. (Greene) of Brockton; loving father of Laurine Kast and her husband Guy of Stoughton, Matthew Hollis of Wakefield and the late Scott Hollis. He was the loving grandfather of Thomas and Cameron Kast of Stoughton; brother of Nancy Fleming and her husband Bill of Braintree, William Hollis and his husband John Kramer of Boston, and the late Elaine Chiocchio and Dorothy Hollis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., Canton, Saturday morning from 9:30 to 11:15, followed by a funeral service at 11:15 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Knollwood Memorial Park. For complete obituary and to sign guest book, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2019
