Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Sharon Memorial Park
Howard B. Rosen Obituary
Howard B. Rosen, of Brockton passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. Devoted son of the late Jacob and Anna (Katz) Rosen, he was the beloved husband of Lori (Forman) Rosen; loving father of Alayna Esdale and her husband Dan; cherished grandfather of Cody and Rileigh; dear brother of Marilyn Echlov, Linda Alterman and her husband Lloyd and Rochelle Levin and her husband Harold. Howard was an electronic technician for Prior Scientific in Rockland. For over 20 years he played McGruff, the Crime Dog at the Brockton Fair as part of the community outreach program of the Brockton Police Dept. He was active in his Neighborhood Watch and enjoyed bowling and photography especially of trains. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, on Sunday, June 30, at 2 p.m. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 10 Speen St., 2nd floor, Framingham, MA 01701. Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com 781-828-6990
Published in The Enterprise on June 29, 2019
