Howard C. "Skip" Sutherland, Jr. 75, of Norton passed away Saturday, October 4, 2020, after a period of failing health. Skip was born April 1, 1945, in Boston to the late Howard C. and Gertrude (Talbot) Sutherland.
Skip was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for many years at Angelo's, Purity, Stop & Shop and Tedeschi's. Upon retiring in 2010, he worked at Brockton Hospital in the Environmental Science department.
He loved New England sports, especially watching them with his late wife, Rosie. You would often find him watching the history channel and he considered himself a history buff. He always made sure to send his loved ones and friends cards on their birthdays or to call with a special birthday song.
Before a recent move to Norton, Skip lived in Brockton for many years, where he met the love of this life, the late Rosemary C. Sutherland (Bavis). Skip adored his "Rosie" and she him. He was devoted to her. He cared for her in her last years as she was ill and was by her side 24-7. Together, they lived a simple life, which was perfect for them. Skip was a simple man, a proud man, a kind man. He never longed for what he didn't need or have because in his wife and children, he had it all. He was funny. He was giving. He was a quiet guy. He didn't often argue, didn't often debate. He let others do that. Sitting quietly, minding his business. But when he had something to say, it was important and everyone listened. Skip said it best to one of his nurses back in the spring when he first started his treatments. She was just meeting him and asked him: "Skip, is there anything you want me to know about you?" He looked up at her and simply said "That I'm a good guy." And that he was.
Skip is survived by his three loving children, Catherine Tatarczuk and husband Matthew of Norton, Kevin Sutherland of Brockton and Michelle Meagher and husband Michael of Billerica. He was the proud Papa of seven grandchildren, Brett Hinchcliffe and his fiancee Samantha of Portland, OR, Christopher, Emily, Sarah and Ryan Tatarczuk of Norton, and Conor and Ella Meagher of Billerica. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Sutherland (Ret BFD) and wife Janice of Brockton; and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Sutherland and Kathy Sutherland. Skip also leaves behind many loving sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws, nieces and nephews, all of which held a special place in his heart. He was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Sutherland (BPD) and Robert Sutherland.
A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, October 13, at 10 a.m. in St. Edith Stein Church, 71 East Main Street, Brockton. Burial with military honors, will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting hours are omitted. In following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed in both the church and cemetery.
