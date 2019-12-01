Home

Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
Howard E. Clark Jr. Obituary
Howard E. Clark Jr., 86, of Bridgewater, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the Bridgewater Nursing Home after a period of failing health. Howard is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lois E. (Glover) Clark; his children, Donald H. Clark and his partner Denise Hamlin, Deborah J. Shrago and her husband Scott, and Karen L. Simmons and her husband Wayne. He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Wednesday, December 4, for a funeral service at 10, a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. For online guest book and directions visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2019
