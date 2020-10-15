1/1
Howard Martin
Howard Martin, 73, of Brockton passed away October 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. A resident of Brockton for 50 years, Howard grew up in Weymouth, graduating from Weymouth High School in 1964. He is survived by his wife Patricia, son Gary and his wife Christine of Terry, MS, and son Sean of Boston, grandchildren Chance of Bridgewater, Jared and Kathleen of Rockland and his great-grandson Wyatt of Bridgewater. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman, following strict COVID guidelines. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Howard's name may be sent to Union Congregational Church, 105 Pleasant Street, East Bridgewater MA 02333. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
