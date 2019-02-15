|
Ida (Bonaparte) Lawrence, of Brockton, an angel of a mother, spread her wings and flew to heaven on February 8, 2019 to be reunited with her late husband, Charles Bernard Lawrence, our father, who was a purple-heart veteran of WWII. She was 95 years young. She was the daughter of Antonio Bonaparte and Gertrude (Tropea) Bonaparte She leaves behind a loving family to cherish her memory, including her devoted daughters June Turcotte of Brockton, and Linda Johnson Morse and her husband Wayne of Florida, her beloved grandchildren Dr. Mark Turcotte and his wife Lisa of East Taunton, Lisa Carey and her husband Nic of Florida, Christopher Turcotte of Brockton, and Steven Johnson and his wife Pamela of Brockton. She also leaves her precious great-grandchildren, Lauren and Alyssa Turcotte of East Taunton, Brooke Johnson of Brockton, Madeline Martinez of Florida, and Bethanie Turcotte of Brockton. She is also survived by siblings Louise Erickson, Harold Bonaparte and his wife Lucy, and Patricia Gillis. She was predeceased by brother Guido Bonaparte and his wife Santina, brother-in-law Warren Erickson, son-in-law Maynard Turcotte, son-in-law Phil Johnson, and daughter Charlene Lawrence. She leaves many loving cousins (including special cousins Doris DeBenedictus and Rose Narducci), nieces, nephews, and friends. Ida was a 1941 graduate of Brockton High School and had worked for many years at Forsberg Electric and Mutron/ Mupac. She lived with her late husband in Brockton and West Bridge Landing, West Bridgewater for many years. She had a passion for golf and played daily in Raynham where she accomplished three holes-in-one. She loved her daily visits to the pool when weather allowed and loved music and enjoyed entertaining people with her piano and organ playing. She was also a wonderful cook, especially baked beans and apple pie, and never visited without bringing a goodie or two. She will be greatly missed beyond measure and never forgotten by all who were lucky to have known her. Visitation will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9 - 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 647 Main St., Brockton, MA.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 15, 2019