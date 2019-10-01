|
Idamae (Tanassio) Franco, 90, of Brockton, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital of congestive heart failure. She now joins her beloved husband, Philip Franco who passed away August 9, 2019. Born January 12, 1929, in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Flaviano Tanassio and Julia (Pisano) Tanassio. Raised in Brockton she graduated from Brockton High School in 1947 and then attended Williams Business School. Idamae started her family in Denison, Texas, where they lived for 10 years before moving back to Brockton in 1963. Idamae sold Avon products for many years, she was a legal secretary working for several different law firms in the Brockton area and she then worked for The Enterprise Classified Advertising Department, Brockton, for many years before retiring. She was a member of the newspaper workers guild. Idamae was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Brockton where she faithfully attended the four oclock Mass on Saturdays. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. Among her many interests included crocheting, crossword puzzles, cooking, shopping and occasionally going to the casino. The Franco family would like to thank the medical teams and nursing staff for their wonderful care and love shown at the Signature Health Care Brockton Hospital ICU Unit. She is survived by her loving children, Darlene Franco of Brockton, Julene Crowell and her husband Kenny of Whitman, Florene Mazola and her husband Dana of Salem, Anthony Franco of Brockton and Kathlene Doherty and her late husband Brian Doherty of North Easton; grandmother of Anthony R.P. Franco, Vincent Franco and his fiance Caroline Garrett, Gina Doherty, Amanda Mazola and Savannah Mazola; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Gloria Varrieur. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. thence to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West St., Brockton where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in South Easton Cemetery, Easton. Calling hours Tuesday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Donations in Idamae's memory may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2019