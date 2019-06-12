Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilias Lainas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilias Lainas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ilias Lainas Obituary
Ilias Lainas, 74, of Brockton, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Brigham & Women's Hospital. He was the husband of Tasia (Serevetas) Lainas. Born March 5, 1945, in Agrion, Greece, he was the son of the late Stavro and Stavroula Lainas. Ilias came to the United States in 1971 and made his home in Brockton. He was a self-employed drywaller for 30 years and also was the owner of his family business, Legion Parkway Cleaners. He was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Brockton and also enjoyed going to the Pan Macedonian Club, where he had served as treasurer. He enjoyed traveling with his wife. He is survived by his wife, Tasia (Serevetas) Lainas; his children, Steve Lainas and his wife Nicole, Fred Lainas and Georgia Lupo; his grandchildren, Anastasia Lainas, Avah Lainas, Alexa Lainas, Elias Lupo and Zoey Lupo; his siblings, Kosta Lainas, Tulla Fotiou, Maria Ringas and Nafsika Anagnostos; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Monday from 4-8 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 7:30 p.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now