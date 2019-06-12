|
Ilias Lainas, 74, of Brockton, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Brigham & Women's Hospital. He was the husband of Tasia (Serevetas) Lainas. Born March 5, 1945, in Agrion, Greece, he was the son of the late Stavro and Stavroula Lainas. Ilias came to the United States in 1971 and made his home in Brockton. He was a self-employed drywaller for 30 years and also was the owner of his family business, Legion Parkway Cleaners. He was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Brockton and also enjoyed going to the Pan Macedonian Club, where he had served as treasurer. He enjoyed traveling with his wife. He is survived by his wife, Tasia (Serevetas) Lainas; his children, Steve Lainas and his wife Nicole, Fred Lainas and Georgia Lupo; his grandchildren, Anastasia Lainas, Avah Lainas, Alexa Lainas, Elias Lupo and Zoey Lupo; his siblings, Kosta Lainas, Tulla Fotiou, Maria Ringas and Nafsika Anagnostos; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Monday from 4-8 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 7:30 p.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 12, 2019