Ingrid Januskis Obituary
Ingrid (Cellechovsky) Januskis, 77, of East Bridgewater passed away on April 28, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. She was the wife of the late Walter Januskis and daughter of the late Rudolph and Anna (Langer) Cellechovsky. Ingrid is survived by her children, James Januskis and his wife Sharon of Middleboro, Steven Januskis and his wife Cheryl of East Bridgewater, Susan Rennie of Carver. She was the grandmother of Derek, Aaron, Julie, John, Samantha, and Jacob. She is also survived by her sister, Anne Roscher of Germany; and her nephew, Walter Schwarzer. A celebration of life will be held at the Brockton Country Club, 265 Samuel Ave., Brockton, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on May 1, 2019
