Irene E. Beaulieu

Irene E. Beaulieu Obituary
Irene E. Beaulieu, 79, of East Sandwich, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Sandwich. Born on June 4, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Wallace C. and Margaret Pickard and was a graduate of Brockton High School, Class of 1958. Following graduation, Irene was employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts with the Employment Security Division for over 40 years, with most of that time on Cape Cod. She lived with her late-life partner, Fredrick Golenski, for over 50 years, living primarily in East Sandwich. Irene loved to shop and go out to eat with her friends. She is survived by her brother John W. Pickard and his wife Susan, niece Lauren Dacci, nephew John C. Pickard, several grandnieces and nephew and several cousins. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services will be private. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on May 17, 2020
