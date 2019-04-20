|
Irene E. Pillsbury went Home to meet her Savior on April 15, 2019. She was 95. She was born on September 11, 1923 in Cambridge, daughter of the late Robert F. and Bertha F. (Hamilton) Pillsbury. Irene was a graduate of Providence-Barrington Bible College and earned her teaching certificate from the former Bridgewater State College. She dedicated more than 40 years to the education of children. Irene operated a private kindergarten in Holbrook for 10 years, taught elementary school in Midland Park, New Jersey for several years and devoted 29 years as the fourth grade teacher at the former Berkley Grammar School. Following her retirement, Irene was a substitute teacher, taught piano lessons and welcomed volunteering. She was a community reader and was involved with basketry classes at the Council on Aging. Devoted to the First Baptist Church of North Middleboro, Irene served as the church organist and taught Sunday school. Sister of the late Elmore P. Pillsbury, Irene is survived by a niece and nephew, grandnieces and grandnephews. Visiting hours on Tuesday, 5-7 PM in the First Baptist Church of North Middleboro, 111 Plymouth Street. Funeral services will follow at 7 PM. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM in the Mayflower Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of North Middleboro or El Rancho Del Rey, PO Box 4724, Olathe, KS 66063-4724. Arrangements are by the O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce Street, Middleboro.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 20, 2019