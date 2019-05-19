Home

O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:45 PM
Bourne National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
Irene G. Belville, age 89, passed away in Morton Hospital following a brief illness on May 15, 2019 in Taunton. Irene was the wife of the late Royal Belville. She was born in Boston, the daughter of the late Thorlief and Alice (Lugton) Pretorius. Irene had resided in Taunton since 2016 and was formerly of Raynham. She attended schools in Dorchester, enjoyed square dancing, reading, puzzles and spending time with her family. Irene is survived by her loving children; Roy Belville and wife Kathleen of Punta Gorda, Fla., Diane Belville of Taunton and Cheryl Rogers and husband Brian of Holland, Mass., her four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Irene was the last of her four siblings. A funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Wednesday, May 22, at 11a.m. Visiting hours are kindly omitted. Burial will be in Bourne National Cemetery in Bourne, MA 1:45 p.m. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guest book, obituaries and directions
Published in The Enterprise on May 19, 2019
