|
|
Irving Israel Ostrov, passed away on March 4, 2019. Born July 21, 1926, to Jacob Ostrov and Annie (Balsham) Ostrov, in Boston, he was called to heaven after 92 years on this earth. Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, animal lover and friend, Irving lived between Randolph, Palm Desert, Calif., Cape Cod, Longboat Key, Fla., and Angels Camp, Calif. He belonged to the AZA Benjamin Cardoza group and played basketball at the Peabody House in the West End of Boston. He loved the many friends he made through his travels throughout the U.S. and with his association with the Lighting Industry in the Boston area with the Wolfers Lighting Co. Immediate family left behind is his son, Bradley J. Ostrov and daughter-in-law, Louise K. Ostrov of Angels Camp, Calif.; grandson, Ian A. Ostrov of Nipomo, Calif.; and great-grandson, Aiden A. Ostrov of Arroyo Grande, Calif. He also leaves his granddaughters, Stacey Corbett of Easton and Heather (Corbett) Thistle of Brockton. His nephews, Jerome Ostrov of North Bethesda, Md., Dr. Arthur Ostrov of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and Richard Ostrov of Milton, N.Y., also survive him. Deceased family, Barbara J. (Ross) Ostrov, loving wife of 56 wonderful years, beautiful daughter, Wendi J. (Ostrov) Corbett, and brothers, Lester, Norman and Harold Ostrov. Services at the Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton, Friday, March 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment at Montefiore Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West End House, 105 Allston St., Allston, MA 02134. Arrangement under the direction of Brezniak Rodman Funeral Directors. Visit www.brezniakrodman.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2019