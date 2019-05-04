Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
2 Maquan Street
Hanson, MA 02341
781-293-2020
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Gerald Fleming

Obituary Condolences Flowers

J. Gerald Fleming Obituary
J. Gerald Fleming, 87, of Hanson passed away on May 2, 2019. Gerry was born and raised in Fall River and was the son of the late William and Mary (Greeley) Fleming. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. Gerry spent 40 years in public education, the last 26 years as principal at North Pembroke Elementary School before retiring in 1995. Gerry was a huge fan of his beloved PC Friars. He enjoyed the outdoors, playing golf and vacationing at Disney World, but most of all he treasured his family. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Coe) Fleming. He was the father of Marylou Higgins of Latham, N.Y., Michael Fleming and his wife Suzanne of Scituate, Gregory Kenyon and his wife Rosemary of Springboro, Ohio, and his late wife Geraldine Fleming, and late son Stephen Fleming; brother of the late William E. Fleming Jr.; grandfather of Robert and Shawn Higgins, Danielle and Michael Fleming and Sarah Kenyon; as well as four great-grandchildren. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., at the corner of Rte. 14 and 58, in Hanson, on Sunday, May 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan St., Rte. 14, in Hanson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For directions and to sign Gerald's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now