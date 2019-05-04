|
|
J. Gerald Fleming, 87, of Hanson passed away on May 2, 2019. Gerry was born and raised in Fall River and was the son of the late William and Mary (Greeley) Fleming. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. Gerry spent 40 years in public education, the last 26 years as principal at North Pembroke Elementary School before retiring in 1995. Gerry was a huge fan of his beloved PC Friars. He enjoyed the outdoors, playing golf and vacationing at Disney World, but most of all he treasured his family. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Coe) Fleming. He was the father of Marylou Higgins of Latham, N.Y., Michael Fleming and his wife Suzanne of Scituate, Gregory Kenyon and his wife Rosemary of Springboro, Ohio, and his late wife Geraldine Fleming, and late son Stephen Fleming; brother of the late William E. Fleming Jr.; grandfather of Robert and Shawn Higgins, Danielle and Michael Fleming and Sarah Kenyon; as well as four great-grandchildren. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., at the corner of Rte. 14 and 58, in Hanson, on Sunday, May 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan St., Rte. 14, in Hanson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For directions and to sign Gerald's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 4, 2019