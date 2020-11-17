Janet Lorraine Hollis, of Sandwich, went home to be with the lord Jesus on November 12, 2020, at age 88, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Lorraine was born to Charles and Muriel Campbell on October 18, 1932 in Boston, MA Lorraine married her husband, G. Warren Hollis on June 16, 1956 and went on to have two children, Jane Ellen Hollis and Glenn Warren Hollis. In 1963, they moved their family to Brockton, where they resided for over 40 years. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, J. Lorraine also loved working in her gardens, staying actively involved in Trinity Baptist Church, and working with the Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) in Brockton. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. J. Lorraine joins her husband G. Warren, her parents, Charles and Muriel, and her brothers Raymond and Sterling in Heaven. She is survived by her daughter Jane E. (Hollis) Costa and spouse Dr. Edward W. Costa II, and her son Glenn W. Hollis and his spouse Neome S. Hollis and grandchild Jack Sterling Hollis and step grandchild Lilly R. Johnson. J. Lorraine Hollis' faith can best be remembered by Revelation 21:4 "And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away." In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of J. Lorraine Hollis to the Visiting Nurses Association. For directions & online condolences please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com
.