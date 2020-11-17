1/1
J. Lorraine Hollis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Lorraine Hollis, of Sandwich, went home to be with the lord Jesus on November 12, 2020, at age 88, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Lorraine was born to Charles and Muriel Campbell on October 18, 1932 in Boston, MA Lorraine married her husband, G. Warren Hollis on June 16, 1956 and went on to have two children, Jane Ellen Hollis and Glenn Warren Hollis. In 1963, they moved their family to Brockton, where they resided for over 40 years. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, J. Lorraine also loved working in her gardens, staying actively involved in Trinity Baptist Church, and working with the Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) in Brockton. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. J. Lorraine joins her husband G. Warren, her parents, Charles and Muriel, and her brothers Raymond and Sterling in Heaven. She is survived by her daughter Jane E. (Hollis) Costa and spouse Dr. Edward W. Costa II, and her son Glenn W. Hollis and his spouse Neome S. Hollis and grandchild Jack Sterling Hollis and step grandchild Lilly R. Johnson. J. Lorraine Hollis' faith can best be remembered by Revelation 21:4 "And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away." In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of J. Lorraine Hollis to the Visiting Nurses Association. For directions & online condolences please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
40 MacArthur Blvd
Bourne, MA 02532
5087593511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved