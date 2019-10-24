Home

Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
(508) 866-7366
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Carver High School Gym
60 South Meadow Road
Carver., MA
View Map
Jack W. Quindley Obituary
Jack W. Quindley, 19, of Carver passed away on October 20, 2019, due to an accident. Jack lived his entire life in Carver. He graduated in June 2019 from Carver Middle High School. He was working full-time at Old Sandwich Golf Course and was in the process of joining the U.S. Marine Corps. He wanted to make his family proud Jack is survived by his beloved mother and stepfather, Ann and Steve MacDonald of Carver; his father, Donald Quindley of Rhode Island; and the best big sister ever, Erin Quindley and her longtime boyfriend Rob Farias of Carver. He is also survived by paternal grandparents, Andrew and Patricia Quindley of Plymouth. He was predeceased by maternal grandparents, William and Florence "Flo" Curley of Middleboro. Jack was fortunate to have found his mother's biological mother, Sheila Rancourt and her family of Jefferson, Maine, who was a part of his life as well. He was also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting hours with be at the Shepherd Funeral Home 116 Main St., Carver, Friday, October 25, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. On Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 3 p.m., a memorial service will be held at the Carver High School Gym, 60 South Meadow Road, Carver. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Jack Quindley Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Carver Mutual Bank, P.O. Box 811, Carver, MA 02330. For additional obituary information, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Carver.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 24, 2019
