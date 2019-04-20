|
|
Jacqueline (Jacquie) C. (Boulet) Fanjoy, of Easton passed away at the age of 78 peacefully, but unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family and compassionate staff at Good Samaritan Medical Center. Jacquie was born December 13, 1940 to the late Louis and Leocadia Boulet of New Bedford. She was a graduate of New Bedford High School and attended Chamberlain School of Design in Boston. She worked for Jordan Marsh Company as a furniture display showroom designer. Over the last 34 years, she worked for Good Samaritan Medical Center up until her passing. She married the late Phillip J. Fanjoy in 1966 and was a resident of Easton for 50 years. Jacquie was a devoted mother and wife. She enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening and was an active member of Holy Cross Parish. Most of all, Jacquie loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children Susan Fanjoy, Peter Fanjoy, both of Easton, Alison Oliveira of Taunton, and Tracy Rehermann of Virginia, six grandchildren, and a sister, Suzanne Smith of Easton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 12-2 pm and 6-8 pm at Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), Easton. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, So. Easton on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 am. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to My Brothers Keeper at www. mybrotherskeeper.org. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome. com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 20, 2019