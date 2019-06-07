|
Jacqueline L. (Stigh) Hickey, of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 at the age of 83 at St. Joseph Manor in Brockton. She was born in Bridgewater, was the daughter of the late Beatrice (Boucher) and Maurice Stigh. Sister to Maurine Whiting, Maurice Stigh, Dorothy Duarte and the late Shirley Trinque. She was married to the love of her life, the late John R. Hickey for 58 years before his passing. She leaves behind 4 children; her 3 sons John Hickey Jr. and his wife Karen of Bridgewater, Timothy Hickey and his wife Diana of Rochester, Michael Hickey and his wife Lorna of Kingston and her daughter Lynn Gagnon and her husband William of Bridgewater. She was also the mother of the late Robin A. and Scott D. Hickey. She was wonderful to her nine grandchildren; Meghan, Sean and Erin Hickey, Ryan and Taylor Hickey, Jill Hickey and Sydney Kane, Aleixa and Mackenzie Gagnon. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and close friends. Jackie was a graduate of Bridgewater High School, class of 1953. Post graduation she worked for the Bridgewater Savings Bank. Once she and John started their family, she stayed home with her children until they were grown. She then went to work in the Bridgewater Middle School cafeteria and served meals at Hemlock Drive for the elderly. Jackie's true love, was her family. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her and always came first. Whether it was summer cook outs, or Super Bowl brunch, she loved having everyone together. Like a true New Englander, she loved watching the Patriots every Sunday, as well as visiting Dunkin' with her husband to start the day. Jackie also made an impression on our local police and fire departments by bring them baked goods now and again to thank them for their service. Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring Street, East Bridgewater, Monday, June 10, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Bridgewater at 10 a.m. Calling hours, Sunday, June 9, from 1 - 5 p.m. in the East Bridgewater Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street, Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760, or to St. Joseph Manor, 215 Thatcher Street, Brockton, MA 02302. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com. East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason
Published in The Enterprise on June 7, 2019