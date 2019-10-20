Home

Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Jacquelyn P. McGeary Obituary
Jacquelyn P. McGeary, age 55, of Brockton, died unexpectedly at her home, October 16, 2019. Jackie was born in Boston, the beloved daughter of the late Leo and Mary (Pissinis) McGarry. She was raised in Braintree and attended Sacred Heart School in Weymouth. Jackie, who had been a resident of Brockton since 1976, enjoyed caring for her many cats. Jackie is survived by her sister Maureen McGeary-Acord and her husband Dell of Brockton, an aunt Frances Post and several cousins. She is also survived by her longtime friends Lewis Brooks and Eloisa Dossantos and her cats. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123), Brockton, Monday, October 21, from 5 - 8 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. for a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Donations in Jackie's name may be made to Cat Canton Rescue, Inc., PO Box 296, Easton, MA 02334. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019
