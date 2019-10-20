|
Jacquelyn P. McGeary, age 55, of Brockton, died unexpectedly at her home, October 16, 2019. Jackie was born in Boston, the beloved daughter of the late Leo and Mary (Pissinis) McGarry. She was raised in Braintree and attended Sacred Heart School in Weymouth. Jackie, who had been a resident of Brockton since 1976, enjoyed caring for her many cats. Jackie is survived by her sister Maureen McGeary-Acord and her husband Dell of Brockton, an aunt Frances Post and several cousins. She is also survived by her longtime friends Lewis Brooks and Eloisa Dossantos and her cats. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123), Brockton, Monday, October 21, from 5 - 8 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. for a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Donations in Jackie's name may be made to Cat Canton Rescue, Inc., PO Box 296, Easton, MA 02334.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019