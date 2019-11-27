|
Jacques A. Borges, age 85, of Brockton, died November 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loved ones, after a period of failing health. He was the devoted husband of Mona (Cajuste) Borges for 56 years. He was born, raised and educated in Port au Prince, Haiti, a son of the late Maurice Liautaud and Simone Borges. He attended St. Louis of Gonzague Preparatory School and received his degree in civil engineering from L'Ecole Polytechnique. Jacques received his master's degree in Public Administration from Suffolk University. During his expansive career in engineering, Jacques had been the chief engineer for the design of MARTA public transit system in Atlanta, Georgia. He also played a key role in the design of Rte. 95 through Saugus, Lynn and Peabody and most recently served as the City Engineer for the City of Brockton, retiring in 2015. Jacques had been a member of many Brockton committees including the Conservation and Water Committee and was an staunch advocate for the Haitian American Community, both in Brockton and in Boston. He served on various boards in service of the local community and broader Haitian American community. His hobbies included soccer, music, playing the saxophone, keyboard and other instruments. Jacques' true passion was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Jacques is survived by son, Jacques E. Borges and his wife Yvonne of Brockton; and his daughter, Mona Lisa (Borges) Lysinger and her husband William of Virginia Beach, Va. He leaves his six grandchildren, Alexander Faulk, Maya Lysinger, Gene, Marcus, Carmelita and Jasmine Hanson. Jacques is also survived by his sister, Maryse Borges Costantino, and her daughter, Erminia, and grandson Nicholas. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 9-10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in Christ the King Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2019