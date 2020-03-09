|
Jaimee Lee Occhipinti Scopa , 27, of Brockton, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was the wife of Thomas Scopa; mother of Cecilya Rose Jaimee Lee Occhipintipa; step-mother of Thomas Scopa, Jr.; daughter of Stephen and Bernice Occhipinti; sister of Marc Jaramello; granddaughter of Charles and Noreen Long and Beverly Occhipinti; daughter-in-law of Sharon Scopa. Callings hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123), Brockton on Tuesday from 4 - 6:30 p.m. followed by a brief prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Private cremation will follow. For guest book and full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 9, 2020