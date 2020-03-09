Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:30 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map

Jaimee Occhipinti Scopa


1992 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jaimee Occhipinti Scopa Obituary
Jaimee Lee Occhipinti Scopa , 27, of Brockton, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was the wife of Thomas Scopa; mother of Cecilya Rose Jaimee Lee Occhipintipa; step-mother of Thomas Scopa, Jr.; daughter of Stephen and Bernice Occhipinti; sister of Marc Jaramello; granddaughter of Charles and Noreen Long and Beverly Occhipinti; daughter-in-law of Sharon Scopa. Callings hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123), Brockton on Tuesday from 4 - 6:30 p.m. followed by a brief prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Private cremation will follow. For guest book and full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jaimee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -