James A. "Jim" Baxter, 77, of Woonsocket, R.I., died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Monday, May 13, 2019, at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, following an illness. He was the beloved husband of Catherine T. (Devin) Baxter, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Born May 7, 1942, in Brockton, Mass., a son of the late Henry J. and Mary (Riordan) Baxter, he was a former longtime resident of Franklin, before moving to Woonsocket. He was raised and educated in Easton, Mass., was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School and continued his education at the University of Massachusetts, Boston. Jim worked as a counselor at the former Westwood Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, fantasy football, traveling to Maine and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Meghan C. Eastwood and her late husband Tim and their daughter Sabryna Eastwood of Franklin, Sean K. Baxter and his children, Kevin and Kyle Baxter of Bellingham; 2 brothers, William Baxter and his wife Anita of Connecticut and Henry "Shen" Baxter and his wife Marcia of Falmouth, Mass. He also leaves many nieces, nephews his good friends, Tom and Karen Dubois of Easton, and his pets, Khloe, Munk and Dusty. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Friday, May 17, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., at 4 p.m. His interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Franklin, will be held privately. Calling hours are Friday from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Guest book and directions, www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 15, 2019