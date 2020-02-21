|
James Alan Francis Foye, age 71, of Brockton, died peacefully at home February 18, 2020. Jim was the beloved husband of Noelle A. (Beaudet) Foye; father of Clare Grace Jones of Canton, and Sean Francis Foye and his wife Kathleen of Brockton. He was the Grampa of Kevin and Jacob Jones and Colin, John and Violet Foye. Jim was the loving brother of Mary Ellen Foye and her husband James of Springfield, Va.; and brother-in-law of Diane Gorman and her husband John of Oakatie, S.C. Born in Roxbury, May 7, 1948, he was the son of John F. Foye Jr. and his devoted wife Elizabeth C. (Ginty) Foye. Jim was raised in Dorchester, in St. Margaret's and St. Peter's parishes and graduated Catholic Memorial High School where he was captain of the varsity swim team. He proudly served four years in the United States Marine Corps, earning the rank of Sgt. Jim began his career with New England Telephone Co. as a radio, television and microwave technician, retiring from Verizon. Jim was a longtime member of Club National and life member of the Bertocci Memorial Club and the Conte Memorial Club. He served as the first president of the Social Membership of the Polish White Eagles Club. Friends are invited to visit with the family at Jims home on Sunday afternoon, February 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2020