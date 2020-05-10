|
James A. "Jimmy" Kelleher, 88, lifelong resident of Brockton and North Falmouth, passed away on April 25, 2020, after a brief illness. Jimmy was born August 17, 1931, in Brockton, to the late James and Margaret Kelleher. Jim's elementary education began at St. Patrick's School in Brockton. He was a graduate of Brockton High School and Thayer Academy. He graduated from Stonehill College, class of 1955. After college, he began his teaching career in Galway, New York. He returned to teach at Coyle Cassidy and Xaverian Brothers High School, where he also coached both basketball and baseball. He continued his career at Southeastern Regional where he retired after more than thirty years of teaching. His entire life was dedicated to educating the students that entered his classroom. Jimmy lived in Brockton with his wife Jean where he was a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Church. In his younger days he enjoyed hanging with his Ward two buddies on the corner of Winthrop Street. He exercised every day of his life which kept him going strong. He was a natural athlete and enjoyed his days at the Brockton YMCA, where he'd play an intense game of racquetball or handball. He could play the piano by ear and would often entertain at home during holiday parties, with a variety of oldies but goodies. He was an intellectual who could hold a conversation on most any academic topic. Jimmy was never without a novel, newspaper, or magazine in his hand and demanded nothing less than the proper use of the English language. He enjoyed spending summers at his home in North Falmouth. During his retirement, he enjoyed trips to Captiva Island, FL, a good game of golf at D.W. Golf Club, going out for a nice dinner, and cheering on all New England teams. His favorite team of all time was Notre Dame football. He had cheered them on since he was a young boy. Throughout each season, during every game, you could find him decorating his den with his beloved Notre Dame gear in the hopes of an Irish victory. Jimmy loved his family, his friends, his Irish roots, and his faith in God. He will be remembered for always being willing to help a friend in need, having a strong work ethic, his ability to tell a story with a gleam in his eye, being a generous tipper, and a great listener ready with advice. He was a great conversationalist who could keep your attention and make you feel like you were the only person in the room. Jimmy was a truly good Irish gentleman, a treasure to anyone who knew him. He will be missed by so many family members and friends. We are forever grateful for the funny stories and wonderful memories we were blessed to share with him and will continue to share for many years to come. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife Jean (Sebelia) of 53 years. He was the proud and loving father of Kerri (Kelleher) MacDonald and her husband John of North Easton; the loving grandfather of Johnny, Megan, Elizabeth, and Michael (James), named after his grandfather. He was the brother of Richard M. Kelleher of Bridgewater and was predeceased by his brother Jack and his sister Nancy. A private burial service is planned at Calvary Cemetery in Brockton. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jimmy's name to the Thomas P. Kennedy Scholarship Fund, c/o Stonehill College Development Office, 320 Washington St., Easton, MA 02357-6242. For online guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home-Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2020