James B. Morrissey Sr., 83, of Brockton, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Brigham & Women's Hospital after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Arlene C. (Healy) Morrissey. He is survived by his sons, James B. Morrissey Jr. and his wife Lynn and John A. Morrissey and his longtime companion Kathleen; his grandchildren, Gregory, Jonathon, Christin, Aubrey, Rhiannon, Jacquelynn, David and Erin; his brother, Michael Morrissey; he is also survived by several stepchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Saturday at 10 a.m. thence to St. Patrick Church, 335 Main St., Brockton, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Friday from 4 - 7 p.m. with Covid-19 restrictions. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
