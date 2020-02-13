|
James C. Drew, age 58, lifelong of Brockton, died February 10, 2020. James was the son of the late Robert and Louise (Thomas) Drew; father of Julia Dube; and brother of Alice Paul, Judith Blaney, Virginia Drew, Elizabeth McCarthy, Angela Drew, John, Tom, Alan, Joseph, Robert and Patrick Drew and the late Lisa Drew. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and was the uncle of the late Jarrod and Amanda Drew. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Sunday, February 16, from 2-4 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. Please consider donations in his name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Ste. 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2020