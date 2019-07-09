|
|
James D. Kenneally, 57, of Kittery Point, Maine, formerly of East Bridgewater, Mass., passed away on July 4, 2019, at his home. He was the son of John F. Kenneally of East Bridgewater and the late Elizabeth (Oxner) Kenneally. Jim was raised and educated in East Bridgewater, graduating from East Bridgewater High School in 1980. He then attended Bridgewater State University and earned his master's degree from American University in Washington, DC. Jim served as a member of the National Guard for eleven years. He began his career as a software consultant and went on to work as a senior project manager in the higher education industry. Jim was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed kayaking and walking in nature. He was a committed member of the National Audubon Society, the National Wildlife Federation, the Sierra Club, and local land trusts. He was the father of Siobhan Kenneally and Kiera Kenneally, both of Kennebunkport, Maine; brother of Joellen Kenneally of East Bridgewater, Jerome Kenneally and his wife Robin of Bridgewater, Mass., Jared Kenneally and his wife Heather of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, and the late John D. Kenneally; uncle of Matthew and Michael Coots of East Bridgewater. Visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, in the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring St., East Bridgewater, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. John's Church, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in West Bridgewater, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to the National Audubon Society at www.audubon.org. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on July 9, 2019