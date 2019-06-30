|
|
James Donald Lindsay, 93, of West Bridgewater, formerly of Easton for 65 years, passed away peacefully at Life Care Center of West Bridgewater on Friday, June 28, 2019. Born in Brockton, a son of the late George C. and Margaret (Luke) Lindsay, he was raised in Brockton and was a 1943 graduate of Brockton High School and continued his education graduating with honors from Bentley College of Accounting and Finance. A veteran of the US Marine Corp he served as a sergeant during WWII and was later activated as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. James worked in the lumber industry and was employed with Grossman's Lumber and later retired from Fernandes Lumber of Easton. A longtime member of the Easton Rod & Gun Club, he served as treasurer for many years. John was a firm believer in donating blood to the American Red Cross throughout his years. He was a former volunteer for Easton Recycling at the now closed landfill. He would vacation at his summer home in Gouldsboro with his family and enjoyed hunting in New Hampshire and Maine. James is survived by two children, Marcia J. Kennedy of West Bridgewater and James W. Lindsay and his wife Carol of Pawcatuck, Conn..; four grandchildren, Heather Mitchell and her husband Adam of Easton, Jeffrey Kennedy and his wife Angela of Texas., Brooke Lindsay of South Attleboro and Jesse Lindsay of South Attleboro; and two great-grandchildren, Lindsay Kennedy of Easton and Parker Kennedy of Texas. He was the brother of the late George Lindsay and Marion Russell. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), Easton. Interment with military honors will be held in St. Paul Cemetery, Hingham. Visiting hours on Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. For directions or condolences please visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 30, 2019