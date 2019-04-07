|
James D. "Doug" Mullen, 90, of North Easton passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at home following a long battle with cancer. Husband of the late Thelma (McLeod) Mullen, he is survived by his six children, Paul of Lincoln, N.H., Kevin of Chicago, Ill., Catherine (Katie) Goslee of Alpharetta, Ga., Marybeth Barner of Ottertail, Minn., Brian and his wife Peggy of Alton, N.H., and Daniel and his wife Anne of Amherst, N.H.; his brother, Peter of Newport, R.I.; as well as seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was a lifelong communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. A lifelong resident of Easton, he devoted much of his adult life to public service. Doug served the town as a call firefighter for 13 years, a member of the Finance Committee for 9 years, a member of the Water Commission Board for 9 years and a member of the Board of Selectmen for 25 years including several terms as chairman. He was also a longtime member and chairman of the Easton Democratic Town Committee. He was a longtime bricklayer and mason, a member and President of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen union, Local 5. He was a retired construction engineer with the state Executive Office of Communities and Development. A U.S. Navy veteran, he served aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt in the Mediterranean during the Korean conflict. He was very active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. He was a tireless advocate for veterans, veterans' benefits and veteran recognition. He was instrumental in the creation and construction of the Easton Veterans Memorial Park. He supported many causes and belonged to many organizations including My Brother's Keeper and the Knights of Columbus. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 8 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, Easton, at 9 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Easton. Visiting hours on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doug's memory may be sent to My Brother's Keeper, PO Box 338, Easton, MA 02356. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
