James F. "Franny" Hughes passed away at home in Brockton after a lengthy illness under the care of Hospice and his loving wife Bette (Almedia) McNamara-Hughes on May 13, 2020. Born in Brookline on November 12, 1936 to the late James and Catherine (Finn) Hughes. He was raised in Brookline and graduated from Brookline High School, Class of 1954. After graduating from high school James enlisted in the US Army and served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. James was formerly employed by the US Postal Service and was also retired from the Brookline Highway Department. James enjoyed crossword puzzles and was an avid reader and golfer. Besides his loving wife Bette, he is survived by a loving brother, John David Hughes of Westwood, Kathleen Coleman and her husband David of Brookline; a sister-in-law, Judith Hughes of Newburyport. He is also survived by his loving stepchildren, nieces nephews and friends. Due to Federal & State Emergency concerning Covid-19, a private burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Easton. Donations in James' memory may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Arrangements by the Kane Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 17, 2020