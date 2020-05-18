|
|
James F. Franny Hughes passed away at home in Brockton after a lengthy illness under the care of Hospice and his loving wife Bette (Almedia) McNamara-Hughes on May 13, 2020. Born in Brookline on November 12, 1936 to the late James and Catherine (Finn) Hughes. James was raised in Brookline and graduated from Brookline High School, Class of 1954. After graduation James enlisted in the US Army and was honorably discharged. James was formerly employed by the US Postal Service and was also retired from the Brookline Highway Department. James enjoyed crossword puzzles and was an avid reader and golfer. Loving brother of John David Hughes of Westwood, Kathleen Coleman and her husband David of Brookline and the late Richard A. Hughes and his wife Judith of Newburyport. He is also survived by his loving stepchildren, nieces nephews and friends. Due to Federal & State Emergency concerning Covid-19, a private burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Easton. Donations in James' memory may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 Arrangements by the Kane Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 18, 2020