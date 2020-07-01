James F. McNamara, Jr., 86, of Brockton, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston. He was the husband of 63 years of Josephine M. (Kirker) McNamara. Born, raised and educated in Stoughton, Mr. McNamara was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1956-1958. Following his Honorable Discharge, he returned home to Stoughton and began working for his family business, J. F. McNamara & Sons in Stoughton, a company that he later co-owned with his brother Billy and sister Ellen for many years. He was a resident of Brockton for over 60 years. He was a summer resident of East Falmouth for many years and in his free time, enjoyed riding his motorcycle and boating. The two greatest passions in Jims life were his family and his work. His love for his family and his business was so strong, the two were inseparable for him. He loved many of his business associates as much as his family. He will be missed by his family who can still hear him say, I gotta go, I have to get to work and Can you imagine that. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his children; James F. McNamara, Jr. and his wife Beth of Lakeville, Michael J. McNamara and his wife Kerry A., Robert J. McNamara and his wife Cheryl J. and Maureen McNamara, all of Brockton, and Debora J. Gill and her husband Roderick of FL. He was the brother of Lucy McElroy of Yarmouth, Mary Lou Malone of Stoughton, Anne Condon of Hingham and the late William A. McNamara, Ellen C. McSweeney, Alice Jasmin and Kathleen DeGregorio. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, private family services were held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church and burial at Dry Pond Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Jims memory may be made to the American Heart Assoc., POB 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or at Americanheart.org. Arrangements by Farley Funeral Home. Please see Obituary and guestbook at www.farleyfh.com. FARLEY FUNERAL HOME 781-344-2676
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 1, 2020.