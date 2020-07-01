James F. McNamara Jr.
1934 - 2020
James F. McNamara, Jr., 86, of Brockton, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston. He was the husband of 63 years of Josephine M. (Kirker) McNamara. Born, raised and educated in Stoughton, Mr. McNamara was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1956-1958. Following his Honorable Discharge, he returned home to Stoughton and began working for his family business, J. F. McNamara & Sons in Stoughton, a company that he later co-owned with his brother Billy and sister Ellen for many years. He was a resident of Brockton for over 60 years. He was a summer resident of East Falmouth for many years and in his free time, enjoyed riding his motorcycle and boating. The two greatest passions in Jims life were his family and his work. His love for his family and his business was so strong, the two were inseparable for him. He loved many of his business associates as much as his family. He will be missed by his family who can still hear him say, I gotta go, I have to get to work and Can you imagine that. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his children; James F. McNamara, Jr. and his wife Beth of Lakeville, Michael J. McNamara and his wife Kerry A., Robert J. McNamara and his wife Cheryl J. and Maureen McNamara, all of Brockton, and Debora J. Gill and her husband Roderick of FL. He was the brother of Lucy McElroy of Yarmouth, Mary Lou Malone of Stoughton, Anne Condon of Hingham and the late William A. McNamara, Ellen C. McSweeney, Alice Jasmin and Kathleen DeGregorio. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, private family services were held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church and burial at Dry Pond Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Jims memory may be made to the American Heart Assoc., POB 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or at Americanheart.org. Arrangements by Farley Funeral Home. Please see Obituary and guestbook at www.farleyfh.com. FARLEY FUNERAL HOME 781-344-2676

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
So sorry for you loss.
Pedro Bettencourt
Family
June 29, 2020
McNamara Family please accept are sincerrr condolences in the loss of your husband, father, grandfather brother , uncle and friend. He was the true Patriarch of your family. We enjoyed our chats with Jim at Honey Dew and around town. Jim served with my brother Rslph Morgan back in the day. Jim was a great man and will be missed. Prayers and hugs to you all.
Marcia & John Shaw
Family Friend
June 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss Maureen. Mom and Dad (Nino & Gloria) loved them and you so very much.
Don DiNunno
Friend
June 29, 2020
So very sorry to hear this sad news. He was a presence and will be missed. Love, Denise Buote & family
Denise Buote
Friend
June 27, 2020
Jimmy will be missed by many! He had a heart of gold and helped so many people through the years. I am honored to have known him for many years.
John Fernandez
Acquaintance
June 27, 2020
Uncle Jim, the most important man in my life. Thank you for always being there for me. I will miss you saying "Hey LeBlanc, who's your favorite uncle?". I love you and will always miss you. Love, LeBlanc.
Kathleen LeBlanc
Family
June 27, 2020
Jo, I was so shocked and saddened to hear about Jimmy. My heart breaks for you and the rest of your family. He was truly one of a kind and I will miss him very much. The Sandi-Rose won't be the same without him. Take care of each other. xoxo
Sue Flaherty-Centrella
Friend
June 27, 2020
Sorry to hear about Jim he was a good man
Sean Fallon
Family Friend
June 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss Jimmy was loved by many people and will be missed. May he rest in peace
Judy Fallon
Friend
June 28, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this I left my mother and father know they are heartbroken again sorry for the loss of the McNamara family he was a good guy
Chuck Mayo
Family Friend
June 28, 2020
Sorry for your loss McNamara clan. Mr. Mac was one of the hardest working, toughest guys I've ever met. And he raised a bunch of good kids. I grew up across the street from he and his family in Brockton, and I was friends with all of his children.
Michael Moloney
Family Friend
June 28, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Jim was a very good friend of my dads...David. It was a very hard loss for dad..my sincere condolences go out to you all. Jim will never be forgotten by the Chaplains! Thoughts and prayers for the following days to come...
Marcy Chaplain-Maloney
Family Friend
June 28, 2020
Jim was not only a cousin but a good friend. "There must be a tractor in heaven that Jim, Wes and George can work on." Remembering the good times..." Love to all the families.
The Westons
Family
June 28, 2020
So very very sorry to learn of Uncle Jim's passing. Prayers for all...Gail Kirker
Gail Kirker
Family
June 28, 2020
Sincere condolences to the entire McNamara family.
Rosemarie Constantin
Acquaintance
