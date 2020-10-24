James F. Moynihan, passed away at home on Monday, October 19, 2020, one week before his 90th birthday, surrounded by his family and hospice. He was born in Brockton, the son of the late James and Margaret (Lynch) Moynihan. James was the beloved husband of Barbara (Macfarlane) Moynihan for 63 years. Jim graduated from Msgr. Coyle High School in Taunton, Stonehill College and received his Masters Degree from Bridgewater State University. A veteran of the Korean War, he served as a Sergeant in the United States Army. After being employed as a salesman for many years, Jim became a teacher in the Business Department at Taunton High School for 25 years, where he served as President of the Taunton Education Association. He also taught accounting in the Evening Division of Massasoit Community College. He was elected as Councilor-at-large to the Brockton City Council for three terms and served as Council President. Jim loved tennis, traveling and watching his grandchildren play sports. While living in South Yarmouth, he was active at St. Pius X Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul. Jim and Barbara recently moved to Taunton to be closer to family. Mr. Moynihan is survived by his wife Barbara, his children, Brian and his wife Patricia, of Raynham, Susan and her husband William Czolada of Florida, Steven and his wife Amy of Taunton. Jim was the proud Papa of 8 grandchildren and Papa Mo to his 9 great grandchildren. He leaves his sister Barbara Sullivan of Florida and his brother Rev. John C. Moynihan MM. He was the brother of the late Gracemary Sullivan, Eleanor DiRenzo, Ann Wall and Margaret Colombo. Jim also leaves many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:15 am, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, in Saint Anns Church, 675 North Main Street, Raynham. Interment with military honors will be privately held. During all services, facial coverings and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545, Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or to a charity of your choice
