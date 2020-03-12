|
|
James F. Wolfsberg of North Falmouth passed away March 4, 2020. James was born March 14, 1939, and raised in West Bridgewater. He was a standout basketball player at West Bridgewater High School and attended Stonehill College. Jim was proud to have served in the Army from 1959 to 1970, and always valued independence and the opportunity to work hard. He started his own successful company, Diamond Chemical Corp., and provided exceptional service with a personal touch to his clients for over 30 years. He knew it was an honor and a challenge to be his own boss, an entrepreneur, and a salesman committed to his craft. Known affectionately as "The Bear", he was larger than life and always left a lasting impression. His booming voice was always quick with a joke, and could relate on any subject with old buddies or newly minted instant friends. He and his wife Jean loved to open their home and enjoyed hosting friends to celebrate any occasion, especially for their famous Christmas Eve Open House. He loved his two wonderful dogs, Zoey and Bradford. He was a fan of Boston sports teams but his real passion was golf. He could tell you every shot he took when he played Pebble Beach with his son Jeff 25 years ago, or rattle off the full itinerary for the upcoming golf trip to Myrtle Beach with his sons, even if it was 6 months in the future. "Wolfie" loved his family and touched the lives of so many friends. He will be remembered with love by his wife of 58 years, Jean, as well as by his four children and their spouses, Jim and Sonja, John and Michele, Jeff, Jennifer and Michael. He adored his seven grandchildren, J.D., and wife Madison, Sara, Aaron, Marcy, Aziza, Ryan and Harrison. They will always remember their loving Papa. Jim Wolfsberg was a special man and he will be dearly missed. A funeral Mass was held in St. Ann's Church, West Bridgewater, Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours were held on Sunday, March 8, from 4-7 p.m. Burial followed the Mass in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater, with military honors. Donations in honor James may be made to , 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, [email protected] For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020