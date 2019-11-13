|
James G. Donahue, 67, of Bridgewater, passed away unexpectedly on November 3, 2019, at the VA Hospital West Roxbury. He was the oldest child of the late David and Madeline Donahue. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Donahue; and his sons, Sean of Bridgewater, James and Brian and his daughter-in-law Katie; his daughter Alicia Fox; his brother, David; and sisters, Delores O'Mally, and Lynne Scionti. He was also survived by his former wife, Joanne Donahue; and stepchildren, Sara Santilli, Laura Graham, Joshua Comeau, and Katherine Comeau. A remembrance gathering will be held in his honor at Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 So. Main St., (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Friday, November 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Semper Fi Fund (Semperfifund.org). For directions, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 13, 2019