James Henry Chambers, 67, of Middleborough and Plymouth, died at home surrounded by his family on April 5, 2019. In his youth, he sailed the world as a merchant marine and went on to a long career in the auto salvage business. Driven by curiosity, James was fast to say yes to any opportunity for adventure. An avid golfer, he enjoyed traveling with his son and friends, running road races with his daughter, hiking, cars with rumbling engines, and above all, spending time with the people he loved. He is survived by his former wife and recent companion, Patricia Lynch of Plymouth; his son, Jonathan of Somerville; and his daughter, Emily of Stoughton. James is also survived by his sisters, Maryanne Chambers and Patricia Chambers; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, John. A drop-in celebration of James' life will be held on Monday, April 8, from 4-8 at Castaway's at Olde Scotland Links, 695 Pine Street, Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Appalachian Mountain Club at outdoors.org.
Published in The Enterprise from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019