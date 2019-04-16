|
James H. Regas, 85, of Brockton, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 after a brief period of failing health. He was the husband of Virginia (Votsotis) Regas. Born November 6, 1933 in Pierus, Greece, he was the son of the late Vsalaki (Barbas) Regas. Jimmy was a Mason and home builder for many years in the Brockton area. He enjoyed fishing, gambling, going to the casino and especially enjoyed his time spent with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Brockton. Jimmy was a friend to everyone and always willing to help anyone who needed it. He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Votsotis) Regas; his daughters, Linda Lascuola and her husband Rick and Liz Michaels and her husband Steve; his grandchildren, Jennifer Lascuola, Andrew Michaels and Jason Michaels; his brother, Charles Regas; his nephew, Nick Castle and his wife Diane; his sister- in-law, Cleo Castle. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123) Brockton on Thursday at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2019