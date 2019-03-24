James H. Tyer MD, 87, a longtime area Obstetrician and Gynecologist, died peacefully, March 21, 2019, at the Copley at Stoughton Nursing Home in Stoughton, after a period of failing health. He was the husband of the late Lucille A. (Duff) Tyer. Born and raised in Bridgeport, Conn., he was a graduate of Central High School in Bridgeport. He then attended the University of Vermont for his Bachelor's Degree and continued his studies at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Following his graduation from Medical School, he served as the Lieutenant and Medical Officer in the United States Navy for several years. Following an Honorable Discharge from the Navy, Dr. Tyer worked at the Goddard Hospital and in private practice for over 35 years, delivering over 5000 babies over the course of his career. He thoroughly enjoyed his work, his medical and nursing colleagues, his patients and interacting with the expectant and new mothers. He was a member of the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists and the Medical Alumni Association of the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Dr. Tyer was a longtime active member of the Thorney Lea Golf Club in Brockton and the Arthur Hill Golf Club in Hilton Head, S.C., where he enjoyed playing golf. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his beloved family. Dr. Tyer is survived by his children and their spouses; James V. Tyer and his wife Laurie of Bedford, N.H., Lynda A. Tyer-Viola and her husband Robert of Texas, Steven J. Tyer and his wife Colleen of Stoughton and MaryBeth O'Brien and her husband Michael of Easton. He was the grandfather of Sarah and Craig Tyer, Michael and Kevin Viola, Margaret and James Tyer and Julia and Carolyn O'Brien. He was the brother of Mary Lou Howard of N.H. and the late Peggy Caulfield. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) Stoughton on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. Services and interment will be private. Donations in James's memory may be made to the Medical Alumni Association of the University of Maryland, Davidge Hall, 522 W. Lombard St., Baltimore, MD 21201. Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676 Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary