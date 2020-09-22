James J. McGunnigal, age 90, of West Bridgewater, formerly of Middleboro, died September 18, 2020, at Life Care Center of West Bridgewater. James was the devoted husband of the late Agnes "Nancy" (Fraser) McGunnigal. Born in Carfin, he was raised and educated in Chapelhall, Scotland, a son of the late Patrick and Elizabeth (Higgens) McGunnigal. In 1963, James and Nancy moved their family to the United States. As an independent and hardworking man, he worked for years as a tailor, and also worked at General Motors, Good Samaritan Medical Center and the Avon Public Library. Time spent with his family, friends, and especially his daughter Nancy, was important to him. He enjoyed dancing, travel, and a good scotch. James was the father of Patricia Illsley and her husband Jeffrey of Bridgewater, Steve McGunnigal and his wife Karen of Plymouth, Gerry McGunnigal of East Taunton and Nancy McGunnigal of Easton; grandfather of Christine Rohrer, Stephen McGunnigal, Mary McGunnigal, Ann-Marie Illsley, Moriah Illsley-Park and Jeffrey Illsley; great-grandfather of Marcus McGunnigal and Erla, Jamie and Tessa Rohrer. He is also survived by his twin brother John McGunnigal of Scotland, and sisters Anna McMilllan of Scotland and Alice Hamill of Plainville,. He was the brother of the late Mae Murray, Joseph McGunnigal, Ellen Carroll, Leo McGunnigal and Edward McGunnigal. He is survived by sisters-in-law, Margaret Nash of England and Ann O'Donnell of Scotland, as well as many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Thursday, September 24, from 4-7 p.m. Private family services will be held Friday, followed by burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. Donations in his name may be made to GROW Associates, Inc., 68 Mazzeo Dr., Randolph, MA 02368. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
In following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed.