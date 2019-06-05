|
|
James Joseph Schilling, 66, of Halifax, passed away on June 2, 2019, in Plymouth. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home on Friday, June 7, at 216 Main Street (Rte. 106), Kingston, from 4-8 p.m. with service set to begin at 7 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Standish Humane Society, www.standishhumane.org, in James Schilling's name. For more information, directions, or to leave condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Enterprise on June 5, 2019