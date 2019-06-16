Home

James Kevin Donoghue, of Avon, passed away unexpectedly June 7, 2019 at the age of 70. Kevin l ived most of his life in Avon. Beloved husband of the late Yuriko McEntee. Loving brother of Kenneth Donoghue and his wife Carmel of Maine and of sister, Karen Maile of Falmouth. Son of the late James and Alice (Morey) Donoghue. Also survived by 5 nieces and nephews. Memorial service to be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph, at 1:30 p.m., June 22. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend at 1 p.m. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our website, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 16, 2019
