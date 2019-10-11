|
James K. "Jim" Sullivan, of North Easton, formerly of Roslindale and Brockton, passed away, after a long illness on September 28, 2019, at the age of 69. Born and raised in Boston, Jim graduated from Hyde Park High School. He had worked for over 28 years as a machinist for the MBTA, prior to his retirement. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time on Cape Cod and Castle Island. He also would look forward to his annual men's weekend in N.H. with his friends. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Jim will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Jim was the beloved husband of Debbie (Glickman) Sullivan; loving father of Christine Sullivan and Keith LaFleur of South Easton and James "LJ" Sullivan Jr., his best buddy, of North Easton; devoted brother of Donna Cheever of Halifax and the late Arthur Willett, Evelyn Donnelly, Robert Willett and John Sullivan Jr.; cherished "Papa" to Justin LaFleur; brother-in-law of Maureen and Richard DiMartino; dear friend of Brian Cody and Paul Moffitt. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend memorial visiting hours on Sunday, October 13, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 1324 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301 or to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019