James "Jim" Luce, age 83, of Winter Garden, Fla., formerly of Bridgewater, Mass., died Feb. 12, 2020, after a long illness. Jim was born in Exeter, N.H., to H. George Luce and Hazel Cobb Luce. He was married to Carol Jean (Riddell) Luce for 60 years. They moved to Bridgewater, Mass., and raised two daughters. Jim worked for the Foxboro Company for many years until his retirement. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran. Jim was president of the Jaycee's many years ago and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Jim and his daughter Pam opened the Galaxy Studio of Photography Inc., in Bridgewater, for 20 years. Jim and Carol enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. in their RV, making new friends along the way. Jim is survived by his wife, Carol; and 2 daughters, Susan (Luce) Sangas and her husband Steve and Pamela (Luce) Nash and her husband Carleton (Chip); 6 grandchildren, Richard Coligure II, Heather and Andrew Nash, Craig, Jon and Jeremy Sangas. A rememberence service will be held at a later date.
